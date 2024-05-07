Teradata (TDC) Q1 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Fall Y/Y

Teradata TDC reported first-quarter 2024 non-GAAP earnings of 57 cents per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.79%. The bottom line fell 6.6% year over year.



Revenues of $465 million surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 2.07%. The figure decreased 2.3% year over year on a reported basis and 1% on a constant-currency (cc) basis.



Total annual recurring revenues (“ARR”) at the first-quarter end decreased 2% year over year to $1.48 billion. The figure decreased 1% at cc.



Public cloud ARR surged 35% on a reported basis and 36% at cc year over year to $525 million. The cloud net expansion rate was 123%.

Top Line in Detail

Recurring revenues (contributing 83% to revenues) decreased 0.3% year over year on a reported basis (increased 4% at cc) to $388 million, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 6.29%.



Perpetual software license and hardware revenues (1.7% of revenues) were down 38.5% year over year (down 2% at cc) to $8 million, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 21.75%.



Consulting services’ revenues (15% of revenues) dropped 6.8% year over year (down 4% at cc) to $69 million, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.13%.



Revenues from the Americas decreased 5.1% year over year on a reported basis (increased 5% at cc) to $372 million. EMEA revenues increased 6.8% year over year (down 4% at cc) to $125 million.



Revenues from the APJ region were down 6% year over year (down 2% at cc) to $63 million.

Operating Details

The gross margin on a non-GAAP basis was 62.2%, contracting 210 basis points (bps) year over year.



Selling, general & administrative (SG&A) expenses increased 5.2% year over year to $161 million. Research & development (R&D) expenses were $75 million, up 7.1% year over year.



As a percentage of revenues, SG&A contracted 250 bps year over year to 34.6%, whereas R&D contracted 140 bps to 16.1%.



The non-GAAP operating margin was 19.1%, down 350 bps year over year.

Balance Sheet

As of Mar 31, 2024, Teradata had cash and cash equivalents of $337 million compared with $486 million as of Dec 31, 2023.



Long-term debt as of Mar 31, 2024, was $474 million compared with $499 million as of Dec 31, 2023.



In the first quarter, Teradata generated $27 million in cash from operating activities compared with the previous quarter’s $176 million.



The company generated a free cash flow of $21 million in the reported quarter.

Guidance

For second-quarter 2024, non-GAAP earnings are expected to be between 46 and 50 cents per share. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at 49 cents per share, indicating 2.08% year-over-year growth.



For 2024, TDC expects non-GAAP earnings between $2.15 and $2.31 per share. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at $2.22, suggesting 7.25% year-over-year growth.



Public cloud ARR growth is projected between 35% and 41% on a year-over-year basis.



Total ARR is expected to exhibit growth of 4-8% from the 2023 level.



Teradata expects recurring revenues to increase 1-3% year over year.



Teradata expects total revenues to be up 0-2% from the year-ago reported figure. The consensus mark for 2023 revenues is pegged at $1.83 billion.



Moreover, cash flow from operations is expected to be between $360 million and $400 million. Free cash flow is anticipated to be in the $340-$380 million range.

Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

Currently, Teradata carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).



Shares of Teradata have lost 24.7% on a year-to-date basis, underperforming the Zacks Computer and Technology sector’s return of 12.2%.



Bumble BMBL, Airbnb ABNB and NVIDIA NVDA are some other top-ranked stocks that investors can consider in the broader sector, each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



Bumble shares have declined 28.9% in the year-to-date period. BMBL is set to report its first-quarter 2024 results on May 8.



Airbnb shares have gained 19.1% year to date. ABNB is set to report its first-quarter 2024 results on May 8.



NVIDIA shares have gained 85.6% year to date. NVDA is set to report its first-quarter fiscal 2025 results on May 22.

