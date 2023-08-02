Teradata (TDC) Price Target Increased by 9.78% to 55.03

The average one-year price target for Teradata (NYSE:TDC) has been revised to 55.03 / share. This is an increase of 9.78% from the prior estimate of 50.13 dated July 5, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 33.84 to a high of 78.75 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 3.20% from the latest reported closing price of 56.85 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 831 funds or institutions reporting positions in Teradata. This is an increase of 67 owner(s) or 8.77% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TDC is 0.18%, an increase of 13.93%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.57% to 107,453K shares. The put/call ratio of TDC is 0.52, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Ameriprise Financial holds 7,731K shares representing 7.65% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,389K shares, representing an increase of 17.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TDC by 74.44% over the last quarter.

Lynrock Lake holds 5,177K shares representing 5.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,169K shares, representing an increase of 0.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TDC by 17.33% over the last quarter.

American Century Companies holds 3,668K shares representing 3.63% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,297K shares, representing a decrease of 17.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TDC by 1.49% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 3,141K shares representing 3.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,144K shares, representing a decrease of 0.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TDC by 14.42% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,132K shares representing 3.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,088K shares, representing an increase of 1.42%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TDC by 12.09% over the last quarter.

Teradata Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Teradata is the cloud data analytics platform company, built for a multi-cloud reality, solving the world's most complex data challenges at scale. The company helps businesses unlock value by turning data into their greatest asset.

