Teradata Revises FY Outlook

November 07, 2022 — 04:27 pm EST

(RTTNews) - While reporting its third-quarter results on Monday, Teradata Corp. (TDC) revised its outlook for the full year 2022.

Looking forward, the company now expects earnings of $0.41 to $0.45 per share, adjusted earnings of $1.58 to $1.62 per share and cash flow from operations of about $420 million.

Previously, the company expected earnings of $0.36 to $0.46 per share, adjusted earnings of $1.55 to $1.65 per share and cash flow from operations of about $425 million.

The company continues to expects total revenues to decline in the mid-to-high-single-digit percentage range year-over-year as reported. On a constant currency basis, total revenue is anticipated to decline in the low-single-digit percentage range.

Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters currently estimate earnings of $1.60 per share and revenues of $1.79 billion for the year.

