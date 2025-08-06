Teradata Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Fall Y/Y, Shares Up

Teradata TDC reported second-quarter 2025 non-GAAP earnings of 47 cents per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 14.63%. The bottom line dropped 26.6% year over year.



Revenues of $408 million beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.91%. The figure declined 6.4% year over year on a reported basis and 7% on a constant-currency (cc) basis.



Total annual recurring revenues (ARR) at the second-quarter end increased 2% year over year to $1.489 billion. The figure was unchanged at cc.



Teradata shares were up 3.36% in pre-market trading. The company’s shares have returned 35.1% year to date, underperforming the Zacks Computer & Technology sector’s appreciation of 11.8%.

Teradata Corporation Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Teradata Corporation price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Teradata Corporation Quote

TDC Top Line in Detail

Public cloud ARR increased 17% on a reported basis and 15% at cc year over year to $634 million. The growth was driven by increasing demand for its cloud solutions. The cloud net expansion rate was 112% in the reported quarter.



Recurring revenues (86.8% of total revenues) decreased 4% year over year, both on a reported basis and cc to $354 million. Perpetual software license and hardware revenues (0.7% of total revenues) dropped 40% year over year (down 62% at cc) to $3 million.



Consulting services’ revenues (12.5% of revenues) fell 19% year over year (down 20% at cc) to $51 million. Product Sales decreased 4% year over year on a reported basis (down 5% at cc) to $357 million.

TDC Operating Details

Second-quarter gross margin on a non-GAAP basis was 58.3%, contracting 380 basis points (bps) year over year.



Selling, general & administrative (SG&A) expenses increased 3.1% year over year to $135 million. Research & development (R&D) expenses were $71 million, up 4.4% year over year.



As a percentage of revenues, SG&A increased 300 bps year over year to 33.1%, whereas R&D declined 180 bps year over year to 17.4%.



The non-GAAP operating margin was 16.4%, down 560 bps year over year.

TDC Balance Sheet

As of June 30, 2025, Teradata had cash and cash equivalents of $369 million compared with $368 million as of March 31.



Long-term debt as of June 30, 2025, was $443 million compared with $449 million as of March 31.



In the second quarter, TDC generated $43 million in cash from operating activities compared with the previous quarter’s $8 million.



The company generated a free cash flow of $39 million in the reported quarter.

TDC Offers Q3 and 2025 Guidance

For third-quarter 2025, non-GAAP earnings are expected to be between 51 and 55 cents per share.



Teradata expects recurring revenues to decline between 4% and 6% year over year, at cc. The company expects total revenues to be down 7-9% year over year.



For 2025, TDC expects non-GAAP earnings between $2.17 and $2.25 per share.



Public cloud ARR growth is projected to be between 14% and 18% on a year-over-year basis, at cc. Total ARR growth is expected between flat and up 2% year over year, at cc.



Teradata expects recurring revenues to decline in the 3% to 5% range, year over year, at cc. The company expects total revenues to be down 5-7% at cc from 2024.



Cash flow from operations is expected to be between $270 million and $300 million. Free cash flow is anticipated to be in the $250-$280 million range.

Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

Currently, Teradata has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).



MKS Inc. MKSI, DoorDash DASH and Lumentum LITE are some better-ranked stocks in the broader Zacks Computer and Technology sector. Each of the three stocks currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



MKS shares have declined 11.8% year to date. MKS is set to report its second-quarter 2025 results on Aug. 6.



DoorDash shares have appreciated 52.3% year to date. DASH is set to report its second-quarter 2025 results on Aug. 6.



Lumentum shares are up 28.8% year to date. LITE is set to report its fourth-quarter fiscal 2025 results on Aug. 12.

Zacks' Research Chief Picks Stock Most Likely to "At Least Double"

Our experts have revealed their Top 5 recommendations with money-doubling potential – and Director of Research Sheraz Mian believes one is superior to the others. Of course, all our picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier recommendations like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Teradata Corporation (TDC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

MKS Inc. (MKSI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Lumentum Holdings Inc. (LITE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

DoorDash, Inc. (DASH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.