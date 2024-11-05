Teradata price target lowered to $37 from $38 at Northland

Northland lowered the firm’s price target on Teradata (TDC) to $37 from $38 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares. Cloud ARR “continues to disappoint,” continuing a four-quarter trend of cascading reasons for either ARR or Cloud ARR calendar 2024 reductions, but “anecdotal boomerangs” support the contention that ARR should stabilize in calendar 2025, the analyst tells investors in a post-earnings note.

