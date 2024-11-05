Teradata price target lowered to $29 from $30 at Barclays

Barclays lowered the firm’s price target on Teradata (TDC) to $29 from $30 and keeps an Underweight rating on the shares. Teradata delivered a solid quarter with a larger recurring revenue beat than usual and better profitability result, but it meaningfully lowered its growth outlook for Public Cloud annual recurring revenue for the second consecutive quarter, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on TDC:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.