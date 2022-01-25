Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Could Easily Take On More Debt

Legendary fund manager Li Lu (who Charlie Munger backed) once said, 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital.' When we think about how risky a company is, we always like to look at its use of debt, since debt overload can lead to ruin. We can see that Teradata Corporation (NYSE:TDC) does use debt in its business. But should shareholders be worried about its use of debt?

When Is Debt Dangerous?

Generally speaking, debt only becomes a real problem when a company can't easily pay it off, either by raising capital or with its own cash flow. In the worst case scenario, a company can go bankrupt if it cannot pay its creditors. While that is not too common, we often do see indebted companies permanently diluting shareholders because lenders force them to raise capital at a distressed price. By replacing dilution, though, debt can be an extremely good tool for businesses that need capital to invest in growth at high rates of return. The first step when considering a company's debt levels is to consider its cash and debt together.

What Is Teradata's Net Debt?

You can click the graphic below for the historical numbers, but it shows that Teradata had US$441.0m of debt in September 2021, down from US$491.0m, one year before. But it also has US$613.0m in cash to offset that, meaning it has US$172.0m net cash.

NYSE:TDC Debt to Equity History January 25th 2022

A Look At Teradata's Liabilities

We can see from the most recent balance sheet that Teradata had liabilities of US$955.0m falling due within a year, and liabilities of US$722.0m due beyond that. Offsetting this, it had US$613.0m in cash and US$302.0m in receivables that were due within 12 months. So its liabilities total US$762.0m more than the combination of its cash and short-term receivables.

Of course, Teradata has a market capitalization of US$4.40b, so these liabilities are probably manageable. But there are sufficient liabilities that we would certainly recommend shareholders continue to monitor the balance sheet, going forward. While it does have liabilities worth noting, Teradata also has more cash than debt, so we're pretty confident it can manage its debt safely.

Even more impressive was the fact that Teradata grew its EBIT by 739% over twelve months. If maintained that growth will make the debt even more manageable in the years ahead. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if Teradata can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

Finally, while the tax-man may adore accounting profits, lenders only accept cold hard cash. While Teradata has net cash on its balance sheet, it's still worth taking a look at its ability to convert earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to free cash flow, to help us understand how quickly it is building (or eroding) that cash balance. Over the last three years, Teradata actually produced more free cash flow than EBIT. That sort of strong cash conversion gets us as excited as the crowd when the beat drops at a Daft Punk concert.

Summing up

While Teradata does have more liabilities than liquid assets, it also has net cash of US$172.0m. The cherry on top was that in converted 212% of that EBIT to free cash flow, bringing in US$392m. So we don't think Teradata's use of debt is risky. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. For instance, we've identified 2 warning signs for Teradata that you should be aware of.

If, after all that, you're more interested in a fast growing company with a rock-solid balance sheet, then check out our list of net cash growth stocks without delay.

