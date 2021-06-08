Markets
Teradata Names Claire Bramley CFO

(RTTNews) - Multi-cloud data platform Teradata Corp. (TDC) on Tuesday announced the appointment of Claire Bramley as Chief Financial Officer, effective June 13. She will be taking over from Mark Culhane, who will continue till June 30 to help with the transition process. As CFO, Bramley will be part of the Executive Leadership Team.

Previously, Bramley had worked 15 years at HP Inc., serving as Global Controller, where she was heading financial controls and compliance, external reporting, and direct co-ordination with the company's Audit Committee. She has vast leadership experience in corporate finance and accounting, as well as a good understanding of the technology industry.

Commenting on the appointment, President and CEO, Steve McMillan said, "Claire's deep financial acumen, knowledge of the technology sector and expertise with multinational organizations undergoing significant change make her the ideal person to be our next CFO and help us win in the marketplace."

