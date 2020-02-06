Markets
Teradata Issues Guidance

(RTTNews) - Teradata Corp. (TDC) said, for fiscal 2020, non-GAAP earnings per share is expected to be in the $1.18 to $1.22 range. ARR and recurring revenue are both expected to increase at least 8 percent. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report profit per share of $1.47. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

For the first-quarter, non-GAAP earnings per share is expected to be in the $0.22 to $0.24 range. Recurring revenue is expected to be in the $353 million to $355 million range. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report profit per share of $0.30.

Fourth-quarter non-GAAP earnings per share was $0.22 compared to $0.49, last year. Fourth-quarter total revenue was $494 million, compared to $588 million.

Shares of Teradata Corp. were down 10% after hours.

