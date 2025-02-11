TERADATA Earnings Results: $TDC Reports Quarterly Earnings

TERADATA ($TDC) posted quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported earnings of $0.53 per share, beating estimates of $0.44 by $0.09. The company also reported revenue of $409,000,000, missing estimates of $419,085,461 by $-10,085,461.
TERADATA Insider Trading Activity
TERADATA insiders have traded $TDC stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TDC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- HILLARY ASHTON (Chief Product Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 69,572 shares for an estimated $2,001,000.
- STEPHEN MCMILLAN (President and CEO) sold 20,000 shares for an estimated $600,086
- KATHLEEN R CULLEN-COTE (Chief People Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 17,462 shares for an estimated $465,177.
- MARGARET A TREESE (Chief Legal Officer) sold 5,500 shares for an estimated $156,777
TERADATA Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 172 institutional investors add shares of TERADATA stock to their portfolio, and 201 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- M&G PLC removed 1,235,174 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $38,475,670
- CHICAGO CAPITAL, LLC removed 1,031,027 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $31,281,359
- VICTORY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC added 993,358 shares (+742.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $30,943,101
- AMERICAN CENTURY COMPANIES INC removed 932,067 shares (-41.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $29,033,887
- ROYCE & ASSOCIATES LP removed 822,005 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $24,939,631
- FORT WASHINGTON INVESTMENT ADVISORS INC /OH/ removed 490,497 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $15,278,981
- INVESCO LTD. removed 482,258 shares (-67.3%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $14,631,707
