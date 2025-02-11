TERADATA Earnings Results: $TDC Reports Quarterly Earnings

TERADATA ($TDC) posted quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported earnings of $0.53 per share, beating estimates of $0.44 by $0.09. The company also reported revenue of $409,000,000, missing estimates of $419,085,461 by $-10,085,461.

TERADATA Insider Trading Activity

TERADATA insiders have traded $TDC stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TDC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

HILLARY ASHTON (Chief Product Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 69,572 shares for an estimated $2,001,000 .

. STEPHEN MCMILLAN (President and CEO) sold 20,000 shares for an estimated $600,086

KATHLEEN R CULLEN-COTE (Chief People Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 17,462 shares for an estimated $465,177 .

. MARGARET A TREESE (Chief Legal Officer) sold 5,500 shares for an estimated $156,777

TERADATA Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 172 institutional investors add shares of TERADATA stock to their portfolio, and 201 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

