Teradata Corporation Just Beat Analyst Forecasts, And Analysts Have Been Updating Their Predictions

As you might know, Teradata Corporation (NYSE:TDC) just kicked off its latest quarterly results with some very strong numbers. The company beat both earnings and revenue forecasts, with revenue of US$491m, some 4.7% above estimates, and statutory earnings per share (EPS) coming in at US$0.47, 182% ahead of expectations. The analysts typically update their forecasts at each earnings report, and we can judge from their estimates whether their view of the company has changed or if there are any new concerns to be aware of. So we collected the latest post-earnings statutory consensus estimates to see what could be in store for next year. NYSE:TDC Earnings and Revenue Growth May 12th 2021

Taking into account the latest results, Teradata's nine analysts currently expect revenues in 2021 to be US$1.92b, approximately in line with the last 12 months. Per-share earnings are expected to leap 515% to US$0.79. In the lead-up to this report, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$1.91b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$0.65 in 2021. Although the revenue estimates have not really changed, we can see there's been a very substantial lift in earnings per share expectations, suggesting that the analysts have become more bullish after the latest result.

The consensus price target rose 8.4% to US$48.40, suggesting that higher earnings estimates flow through to the stock's valuation as well. That's not the only conclusion we can draw from this data however, as some investors also like to consider the spread in estimates when evaluating analyst price targets. There are some variant perceptions on Teradata, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$70.00 and the most bearish at US$27.00 per share. Note the wide gap in analyst price targets? This implies to us that there is a fairly broad range of possible scenarios for the underlying business.

Taking a look at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can understand these forecasts is to see how they compare to both past performance and industry growth estimates. It's also worth noting that the years of declining sales look to have come to an end, with the forecast for flat revenues to the end of 2021. Historically, Teradata's sales have shrunk approximately 6.0% annually over the past five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to see their revenue grow 13% per year. So it's pretty clear that, although revenues are improving, Teradata is still expected to grow slower than the industry.

The Bottom Line

The biggest takeaway for us is the consensus earnings per share upgrade, which suggests a clear improvement in sentiment around Teradata's earnings potential next year. Fortunately, the analysts also reconfirmed their revenue estimates, suggesting sales are tracking in line with expectations - although our data does suggest that Teradata's revenues are expected to perform worse than the wider industry. There was also a nice increase in the price target, with the analysts clearly feeling that the intrinsic value of the business is improving.

Keeping that in mind, we still think that the longer term trajectory of the business is much more important for investors to consider. We have estimates - from multiple Teradata analysts - going out to 2023, and you can see them free on our platform here.

Even so, be aware that Teradata is showing 5 warning signs in our investment analysis , you should know about...

