Teradata Corp. Q4 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Teradata Corp. (TDC):

Earnings: -$7 million in Q4 vs. -$7 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.07 in Q4 vs. -$0.07 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Teradata Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $0.56 per share for the period.

Analysts projected $0.51 per share Revenue: $457 million in Q4 vs. $452 million in the same period last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.53 to $0.57

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.