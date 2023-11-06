Teradata Corp. Q3 Profit Increases, Inline With Estimates

(RTTNews) - Teradata Corp. (TDC) reported a profit for its third quarter that increased from last year in line with the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $12 million, or $0.12 per share. This compares with $8 million, or $0.08 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Teradata Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $43 million or $0.42 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.42 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 5.0% to $438 million from $417 million last year.

Teradata Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $12 Mln. vs. $8 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.12 vs. $0.08 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.42 -Revenue (Q3): $438 Mln vs. $417 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.50 to $0.54 Full year EPS guidance: $2.01 to $2.05

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.