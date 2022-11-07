Teradata Corp. Q3 Profit Decreases, but beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Teradata Corp. (TDC) announced a profit for third quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $8 million, or $0.08 per share. This compares with $17 million, or $0.15 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Teradata Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $32 million or $0.31 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.29 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 9.3% to $417 million from $460 million last year.

Teradata Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $8 Mln. vs. $17 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.08 vs. $0.15 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.29 -Revenue (Q3): $417 Mln vs. $460 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $1.58 to $1.62

