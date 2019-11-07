Markets
Teradata Corp. Q3 adjusted earnings Miss Estimates

(RTTNews) - Teradata Corp. (TDC) announced a profit for third quarter that dropped from last year.

The company's bottom line came in at $10 million, or $0.09 per share. This compares with $18 million, or $0.15 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Teradata Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $36 million or $0.32 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.40 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 12.7% to $459 million from $526 million last year.

Teradata Corp. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q3): $36 Mln. vs. $43 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.32 vs. $0.36 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.40 -Revenue (Q3): $459 Mln vs. $526 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.13 - $0.18 Full year EPS guidance: $0.95 - $1.00

