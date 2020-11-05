Teradata Corp. Q3 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Teradata Corp. (TDC):

-Earnings: -$1 million in Q3 vs. $10 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -$0.01 in Q3 vs. $0.09 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Teradata Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $48 million or $0.43 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $0.30 per share -Revenue: $454 million in Q3 vs. $459 million in the same period last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.23 - $0.25 Next quarter revenue guidance: $371 - $373 Mln

