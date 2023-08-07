Teradata Corp. Q2 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Teradata Corp. (TDC):

Earnings: $17 million in Q2 vs. -$4 million in the same period last year. EPS: $0.17 in Q2 vs. -$0.04 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Teradata Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $49 million or $0.48 per share for the period.

Analysts projected $0.45 per share Revenue: $462 million in Q2 vs. $430 million in the same period last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.40 to $0.44 Full year EPS guidance: $1.92 to $2.04

