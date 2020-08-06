Markets
TDC

Teradata Corp. Q2 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Teradata Corp. (TDC):

-Earnings: -$43 million in Q2 vs. -$1 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -$0.40 in Q2 vs. -$0.01 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Teradata Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $26 million or $0.24 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $0.22 per share -Revenue: $457 million in Q2 vs. $478 million in the same period last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.28 - $0.31 Next quarter revenue guidance: $359 - $361 Mln

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

TDC

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular