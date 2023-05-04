Teradata Corp. Q1 Profit Increases, Inline With Estimates

(RTTNews) - Teradata Corp. (TDC) released earnings for its first quarter that increased from last year in line with the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $40 million, or $0.39 per share. This compares with $36 million, or $0.33 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Teradata Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $63 million or $0.61 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.61 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 4.0% to $476 million from $496 million last year.

Teradata Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $40 Mln. vs. $36 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.39 vs. $0.33 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.61 -Revenue (Q1): $476 Mln vs. $496 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.43 to $0.47 Full year EPS guidance: $1.92 to $2.04

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.