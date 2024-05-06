Teradata Corp. Q1 Profit Decreases, but beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Teradata Corp. (TDC) announced a profit for first quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $20 million, or $0.20 per share. This compares with $40 million, or $0.39 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Teradata Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $0.57 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.55 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 2.3% to $465 million from $476 million last year.

Teradata Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $20 Mln. vs. $40 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.20 vs. $0.39 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $465 Mln vs. $476 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.46 to $0.50 Full year EPS guidance: $2.15 to $2.31

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.