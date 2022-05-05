Teradata Corp. Q1 Profit Decreases, but beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Teradata Corp. (TDC) announced a profit for first quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $36 million, or $0.33 per share. This compares with $53 million, or $0.47 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Teradata Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $71 million or $0.65 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.63 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 1.0% to $496 million from $491 million last year.

Teradata Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $36 Mln. vs. $53 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.33 vs. $0.47 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.63 -Revenue (Q1): $496 Mln vs. $491 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.26 to $0.30 Full year EPS guidance: $1.55 to $1.65

