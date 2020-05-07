Teradata Corp. Q1 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Teradata Corp. (TDC):

-Earnings: $168 million in Q1 vs. -$10 million in the same period last year. -EPS: $1.51 in Q1 vs. -$0.09 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Teradata Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $30 million or $0.27 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $0.23 per share -Revenue: $434 million in Q1 vs. $468 million in the same period last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.19 to $0.22

