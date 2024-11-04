Teradata Corp. Q3 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Teradata Corp. (TDC) revealed earnings for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $32 million, or $0.33 per share. This compares with $12 million, or $0.12 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Teradata Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $67 million or $0.69 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.56 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 0.5% to $440 million from $438 million last year.

Teradata Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $32 Mln. vs. $12 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.33 vs. $0.12 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $440 Mln vs. $438 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.40 to $0.44 Full year EPS guidance: $2.30 to $2.34

