Teradata Corp. Q2 Profit Decreases, But Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Teradata Corp. (TDC) reported a profit for second quarter that Decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $9 million, or $0.09 per share. This compares with $37 million, or $0.38 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Teradata Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $45 million or $0.47 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.40 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period fell 6.4% to $408 million from $436 million last year.

Teradata Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $9 Mln. vs. $37 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.09 vs. $0.38 last year. -Revenue: $408 Mln vs. $436 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.51 to $0.55 Full year EPS guidance: $2.17 to $2.25

