Teradata Climbs On Outlook

(RTTNews) - Teradata Corp. (TDC) shares are gaining more than 8 percent on Monday morning trade after the company expects full-year 2023 revenue to increase 1-4 percent from the prior year, and earnings above the Street view. For the fourth quarter, the company's outlook came in above estimates.

For the first quarter, the company projects earnings in a range of $0.32 to $0.36 per share and adjusted earnings in a range of $0.60 to $0.64 per share. Analysts are looking for full-year revenue of $1.8 billion.

For the full year, earnings are expected to be in the range of $0.63-$0.79 per share, and adjusted earnings in a range of $1.90-$2.06 per share. Wall Street analysts are projecting $1.89 per share.

The company said its full-year public cloud ARR will increase in a range of 53-57 percent and total ARR is expected to rise in a range of 6-8 percent.

Currently, shares are at $37.16, up 8.43 percent from the previous close of $34.27 on a volume of 768,100.

