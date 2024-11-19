Teradata AI Unlimited in Microsoft Fabric now available for public preview

At Microsoft (MSFT) Ignite, Teradata (TDC) announced that Teradata AI Unlimited is now available for public preview through the Microsoft Fabric Workload Hub. “Microsoft Fabric Workload Hub allows customers to discover and add new ISV offered capabilities to their Fabric environment. AI Unlimited in Microsoft Fabric is a serverless compute engine that was designed to speed up Trusted AI innovations delivered at enterprise scale. It features Teradata’s robust analytics functionality, ClearScape Analytics, which is now available to all customers, even to those who do not use Teradata VantageCloud,” the company stated.

