News & Insights

Markets
TDC

Teradata Acquires Stemma Technologies; Terms Undisclosed

July 25, 2023 — 08:51 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Teradata (TDC) said that it has acquired Stemma Technologies, a cloud-native, fully managed, data catalog solution. The terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Founded in 2020, Stemma is recognized for its innovation and adept use of AI and machine learning that helps users discover, trust, and use their data and metadata more effectively.

Teradata noted that Stemma's solution was engineered to provide high-grade security, enhanced ease of use data search capabilities, and automated data intelligence.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

TDC

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.