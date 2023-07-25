Teradata Acquires Stemma Technologies; Terms Undisclosed

(RTTNews) - Teradata (TDC) said that it has acquired Stemma Technologies, a cloud-native, fully managed, data catalog solution. The terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Founded in 2020, Stemma is recognized for its innovation and adept use of AI and machine learning that helps users discover, trust, and use their data and metadata more effectively.

Teradata noted that Stemma's solution was engineered to provide high-grade security, enhanced ease of use data search capabilities, and automated data intelligence.

