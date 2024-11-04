Teradata up 4% after Q3 report

16:11 EST Teradata (TDC) up 4% after Q3 report
- Teradata reports Q3 EPS 69c, consensus 56c
- Teradata sees Q4 EPS 40c-44c, consensus 48c
- Teradata sees FY24 EPS $2.30-$2.34, consensus $2.25
