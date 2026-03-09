TER Stock Down 10% in a Month: Should Investors Buy the Dip or Wait?

Teradyne TER shares have plunged 10% in the past one-month period, underperforming the Zacks Computer & Technology sector’s decline of 4.3% and the Zacks Electronics - Miscellaneous Products decrease of 6%. The company’s shares have also underperformed peers such as KLA Corporation KLAC, which is expanding its footprint in the AI infrastructure space. KLA’s shares have lost 6.1% in the past one-month period.



The underperformance can be attributed to the uncertainty in Mobile TAM and inventory write-downs on legacy products, which remain a concern.



However, the company has outperformed its peers, including Advantest Corporation ATEYY and Cohu COHU. Both Advantest and COHU are also expanding their footprint in the AI infrastructure space. Advantest and COHU shares have plunged 14.4% and 15%, respectively, in the past one-month period.



The outperformance can be attributed to strong AI-related demand, which is driving significant investments in cloud AI build-out as customers accelerate production of a wide range of AI accelerators, networking, memory and power devices. These factors have helped the company fend off competitors such as Advantest, Cohu and KLA.

TER Stock's Performance



TER Benefits From Robust Semiconductor Test Segment

Teradyne is benefiting from the growing demand for AI infrastructure, which is driving robust growth across its semiconductor test and robotics divisions. In the fourth quarter of 2025, Semiconductor Test revenues were $883 million, accounting for approximately 81.5% of total sales. This reflects 45% year-over-year growth and a 46% sequential increase compared with the third quarter of 2025. This growth was fueled by increasing demand for AI-driven compute and memory applications, which have become a significant portion of Teradyne's business.



The semiconductor test segment, particularly the System-on-Chip (SoC) and memory test divisions, has shown impressive year-over-year growth. In 2025, SoC test revenue grew 23% year over year, driven by networking and VIP compute, while memory test revenue saw slight growth in a flat market, supported by share gains in high-bandwidth memory and DRAM final tests.



Compute has emerged as the largest component of Teradyne’s revenue, increasing 90% year over year in 2025, a shift from its previous reliance on mobile applications. This transition reflects the company's strategic pivot to capitalize on AI-driven demand in high-performance computing.



Teradyne expects robust growth in the semiconductor test market, particularly in the compute segment, which is projected to expand significantly due to the rapid build-out of AI data centers and growth of edge AI. The company anticipates that the compute segment will drive a substantial portion of its revenue in 2026, with AI applications accounting for up to 70% of its revenue in the first quarter of 2026.

Teradyne Drives Robotics Growth With AI

Teradyne’s Robotics Group is benefiting from AI-driven applications, particularly in e-commerce and logistics. Revenue for Robotics increased 19% quarter-over-quarter in the fourth quarter of 2025, with a significant contribution from a large e-commerce customer. More than 5% of the Robotics revenue in the fourth quarter of 2025 was attributed to a major e-commerce customer, highlighting the increasing adoption of robotics in this sector.



The company has embedded AI capabilities into its autonomous mobile robots and is ramping up deployments for a major e-commerce customer, which is expected to triple its revenue contribution in 2026.

TER’s Initiates Positive Q1 Guidance

Teradyne’s expanding portfolio and strong demand for AI-related applications are expected to drive the company’s top-line growth.



For the first quarter of 2026, Teradyne expects revenues between $1,150 million and $1,250 million. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for first-quarter 2026 revenues is pegged at $1.20 billion, suggesting a 75.28% increase year over year.



Non-GAAP earnings are expected to be between $1.89 and $2.25 per share. The consensus mark for earnings is pegged at $1.94 per share, unchanged over the past 30 days. This indicates growth of 158.67% on a year-over-year basis.

Teradyne, Inc. Price and Consensus

TER Trading at a Premium

Teradyne shares are currently overvalued, as suggested by its Value Score of D.



Teradyne stock is trading at a premium with a forward 12-month Price/Sales of 10.08X compared with the Electronics - Miscellaneous Products industry’s 9.93X.

TER's Valuation



What Should Investors Do With TER Stock?

Teradyne’s robust and diversified portfolio to meet the rising demand for AI-driven technologies is contributing to its growth prospects continuously, driving top-line growth. These factors have justified its premium valuation.



TER stock currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), which implies that investors should start accumulating the stock right now. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

