$TER stock is up 5% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$TER stock has now risen 5% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $80,053,696 of trading volume.

$TER Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $TER:

$TER insiders have traded $TER stock on the open market 17 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 17 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TER stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

SANJAY MEHTA (VP and Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 9,125 shares for an estimated $1,088,562 .

. GREGORY STEPHEN SMITH (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 6,160 shares for an estimated $800,800 .

. MERCEDES JOHNSON has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 2,500 shares for an estimated $287,712 .

. RICHARD JOHN BURNS (President, Semiconductor Test) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 2,329 shares for an estimated $280,183 .

. RYAN DRISCOLL (VP, General Counsel, Secretary) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 836 shares for an estimated $90,890.

$TER Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 388 institutional investors add shares of $TER stock to their portfolio, and 460 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$TER Government Contracts

We have seen $23,683,617 of award payments to $TER over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

$TER Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $TER in the last several months. We have seen 4 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 03/12/2025

Vertical Research issued a "Buy" rating on 03/07/2025

Cantor Fitzgerald issued a "Overweight" rating on 01/31/2025

Susquehanna issued a "Positive" rating on 01/22/2025

$TER Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $TER recently. We have seen 5 analysts offer price targets for $TER in the last 6 months, with a median target of $130.0.

Here are some recent targets:

An analyst from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $81.0 on 03/14/2025

on 03/14/2025 Timothy Arcuri from UBS set a target price of $130.0 on 03/12/2025

on 03/12/2025 Brian Chin from Stifel Nicolaus set a target price of $110.0 on 03/12/2025

on 03/12/2025 An analyst from Vertical Research set a target price of $135.0 on 03/07/2025

on 03/07/2025 Mehdi Hosseini from Susquehanna set a target price of $165.0 on 01/22/2025

