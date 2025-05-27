$TER stock is up 5% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$TER stock has now risen 5% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $80,053,696 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $TER:
$TER Insider Trading Activity
$TER insiders have traded $TER stock on the open market 17 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 17 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TER stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- SANJAY MEHTA (VP and Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 9,125 shares for an estimated $1,088,562.
- GREGORY STEPHEN SMITH (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 6,160 shares for an estimated $800,800.
- MERCEDES JOHNSON has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 2,500 shares for an estimated $287,712.
- RICHARD JOHN BURNS (President, Semiconductor Test) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 2,329 shares for an estimated $280,183.
- RYAN DRISCOLL (VP, General Counsel, Secretary) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 836 shares for an estimated $90,890.
$TER Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 388 institutional investors add shares of $TER stock to their portfolio, and 460 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- FMR LLC removed 3,690,954 shares (-31.8%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $304,872,800
- ASPEX MANAGEMENT (HK) LTD removed 3,234,842 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $267,197,949
- KAYNE ANDERSON RUDNICK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC removed 3,033,025 shares (-98.2%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $250,527,864
- BALYASNY ASSET MANAGEMENT L.P. removed 1,522,537 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $125,761,556
- NORDEA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT AB removed 1,508,541 shares (-99.1%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $124,605,486
- FEDERATED HERMES, INC. added 1,376,631 shares (+188.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $113,709,720
- BOSTON PARTNERS removed 1,371,305 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $172,674,725
$TER Government Contracts
We have seen $23,683,617 of award payments to $TER over the last year.
Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:
- VERSATILE DIAGNOSTIC AUTOMATED TEST STATION PARTS: $13,340,373
- THIS REQUIREMENT IS FOR THE PROCUREMENT OF KITS, REQUIRED TO ASSEMBLE VDATS, IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE ATTACHE...: $2,850,848
- THIS REQUIREMENT IS FOR THE PROCUREMENT OF KITS, REQUIRED TO ASSEMBLE VDATS, IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE ATTACHE...: $2,003,065
- ENHANCED POWER CONTROL ASSEMBLY TESTER (EPCAT): $1,306,277
- VERSATILE DIAGNOSTIC AUTOMATED TEST STATION COMPONENTS: $630,465
$TER Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $TER in the last several months. We have seen 4 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 03/12/2025
- Vertical Research issued a "Buy" rating on 03/07/2025
- Cantor Fitzgerald issued a "Overweight" rating on 01/31/2025
- Susquehanna issued a "Positive" rating on 01/22/2025
$TER Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $TER recently. We have seen 5 analysts offer price targets for $TER in the last 6 months, with a median target of $130.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- An analyst from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $81.0 on 03/14/2025
- Timothy Arcuri from UBS set a target price of $130.0 on 03/12/2025
- Brian Chin from Stifel Nicolaus set a target price of $110.0 on 03/12/2025
- An analyst from Vertical Research set a target price of $135.0 on 03/07/2025
- Mehdi Hosseini from Susquehanna set a target price of $165.0 on 01/22/2025
