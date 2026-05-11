TER Rides on Strong Semiconductor Test Segment: More Upside Ahead?

Teradyne TER is benefiting from growing demand for AI infrastructure, driving robust growth across its semiconductor test and robotics divisions. In the first quarter of 2026, the Semiconductor Test (SemiTest) segment alone generated $1.1 billion, breaking the $1 billion threshold for the first time and more than doubling year over year. This segment saw a 26% sequential increase and more than a 100% year-over-year increase.



Growth is largely driven by accelerating demand for AI and data center technologies, with AI-related demand accounting for nearly 70% of Teradyne’s revenue in the first quarter of 2026, up from about 60% in the previous quarter.



Within the SemiTest, the SoC (System on Chip) product line contributed $882 million, memory test solutions added $203 million and the IST group delivered $27 million. Compute, driven by AI, now represents roughly 75% of SoC product revenue, highlighting a strategic shift from mobile-centric to AI-dominant testing.



Teradyne’s investments in new products, such as the Photon 100 for silicon photonics and the Omnyx platform for server board testing, position it to capture emerging opportunities in high-speed networking and data center infrastructure. The company has also secured its first multisystem production test orders for merchant GPUs, signaling further penetration into the AI compute market. Strong demand for high-bandwidth memory and DRAM test solutions, as well as increasing flash test demand, are contributing to the positive outlook.



Teradyne’s expanding portfolio and strong demand for AI-related applications are expected to drive the company’s top-line growth. For the second quarter of 2026, Teradyne expects revenues in the range of $1.15-$1.25 billion.

Teradyne Suffers From Stiff Competition

Teradyne is facing stiff competition from companies such as Advantest Corporation ATEYY and Cohu COHU. Both Advantest and Cohu are expanding their footprint in the semiconductor test market.



In April 2026, Advantest launched Pin Scale 5000B for its V93000 EXA Scale Platform, boosting vector memory and high-bandwidth testing up to 5 Gbps for advanced AI and HPC chips. The solution improves chiplet testing, structural coverage, core-level visibility, and test efficiency while remaining compatible with Pin Scale 5000.



In April 2026, Cohu secured $30 million in follow-on orders for its Eclipse platform with advanced thermal control, strengthening its position in the high-performance computing semiconductor testing market. One customer adopted Cohu’s PAICe Prescriptive analytics software to enhance production efficiency, signaling growing demand for intelligent, scalable test solutions.

TER’s Share Price Performance, Valuation, and Estimates

Teradyne shares have surged 85.9% in the year-to-date period, outperforming the Zacks Computer & Technology sector’s growth of 16.8% and the Zacks Electronics - Miscellaneous Products increase of 44.5%.

TER Stock's Performance



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

TER stock is trading at a premium with a forward 12-month Price/Sales of 11.6X compared with the Electronics - Miscellaneous Products industry’s 9.69X. TER has a Value Score of F.

TER's Valuation



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fiscal 2026 earnings is pegged at $7.09 per share, which has increased 16.8% over the past 30 days. This suggests 79.04% year-over-year growth.

Teradyne, Inc. Price and Consensus

Teradyne, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Teradyne, Inc. Quote

Teradyne currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.