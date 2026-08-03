TER Q2 Earnings Call Centers on AI-Led Multiyear Growth

Teradyne, Inc. TER used its second-quarter 2026earnings callto position record results as part of a multiyear AI-driven expansion. Management linked demand across its businesses to the data center build-out.

Non-GAAP EPS of $2.47 topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.04, while revenues of $1.33 billion exceeded the $1.22 billion estimate. Management expressed stronger conviction in 2027 growth, share gains and a larger automated test equipment market.

Teradyne, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Teradyne, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Teradyne, Inc. Quote

TER Frames AI as a Multiyear Cycle

President and CEO Gregory Smith said that AI-related revenues exceeded 60% of sales. Demand extended from accelerators and memory to networking, storage, power, board test and robotics.

Smith said that all three business groups grew year over year and sequentially. That breadth supported the wafer-to-AI-data-center strategy, which targets opportunities from semiconductor production through rack assembly.

Longer data center investment plans are giving chipmakers confidence to add wafer capacity, Smith said. He expects another year of healthy growth in 2027.

Teradyne Sees ATE TAM Expansion

Smith said that rising wafer-fab-equipment spending and advanced packaging are reshaping automated test equipment growth. More wafers, denser nodes and complex multichip packages increase transistors, bits and required test intensity.

Management sees WFE spending approaching $250 billion by decade end and the ATE TAM reaching or exceeding $20 billion. Test spending rose from about 4% of semiconductor capital outlays in 2023 to 8% in the first five months of 2026.

A UBS analyst asked how durable that ratio is. Smith said that it may settle between 7% and 9%, noting that WFE and ATE revenue often differ because test demand follows fab investment with a lag.

TER Expects Share Gains to Build

Smith said that TER completed correlation with a second AI hyperscaler and shipped its first merchant GPU order. He expects these milestones to support compute share gains beginning in 2027.

He also stated that progress will be gradual. One compute customer is at the mature dual-vendor stage, one is a fast follower, and one remains in qualification. Fast-follower share may rise toward 30%.

A Bank of America analyst asked about server CPU exposure. Smith said that greater ARM adoption would improve TER’s share opportunity, while the company continues pursuing x86 business.

Teradyne Broadens Its Data Center Reach

CFO Michelle Turner said that Semi Test revenues were $1.12 billion, including $843 million in system-on-chip test, $212 million in memory and $67 million in industrial systems test. Memory set a record on HBM, DRAM and NAND demand.

Turner highlighted Product Test revenues of $107 million and Robotics revenues of $100 million. The Omnyx board-test platform, the Multilane Test Products joint venture and electronics-manufacturing demand extended AI exposure beyond chip test.

Smith said networking growth spans copper, pluggable optics and co-packaged optics. He put the 2028 CPO test market at $300-$700 million and a 2027 low-end scenario around $200 million.

TER Guides to a Firmer Second Half

Turner guided third-quarter revenues to $1.2-$1.3 billion and non-GAAP EPS to $1.85-$2.15. Gross margin is expected at 58-59%, with operating expenses at 29-30% of sales.

Management expects first-half revenues to represent 50% to 52% of full-year sales, reflecting better second-half visibility. Growth is expected in memory, auto and industrial, industrial systems test, Product Test and Robotics, offset by mobile weakness and compute timing.

Turner said that product mix, memory and launches should put full-year gross margin near 59%. Fourth-quarter operating expenses should be comparable to the third quarter as Teradyne invests for 2027.

Teradyne Keeps Investing for 2027

Turner said that second-quarter free cash flow was $378 million and cash and investments totaled $517 million. Priorities remain R&D, operational scaling and M&A flexibility, alongside $20 million of dividends and $69 million of buybacks.

Smith’s overarching message was that current spending on products and customer teams reflects confidence in sustained AI demand. Management plans to update its target earnings model on the fourth-quarterearnings call

Zacks Signals Favor Rank Over Value

TER sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present, tied to favorable earnings estimate revision trends and potential outperformance over the next one to three months. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Its Growth Score of B and Momentum Score of B offer favorable signals, while the Value Score of F and VGM Score of C indicate weak value characteristics and middling combined style support. The Zacks Rank can change as analysts revise estimates after the reported results, so the current signal is not fixed.

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