TER Expands Portfolio on Acquisitions: What's Ahead for the Stock?

Teradyne TER is benefiting from strategic acquisitions and portfolio expansion, which are positioning the company for robust growth. The accelerating growth of data centers, driven by rising demand for AI-driven applications and high-performance computing, has been notable. In the fourth quarter of 2025, AI-related applications contributed to more than 60% of its revenue, with expectations to drive up to 70% of revenues in the first quarter of 2026.



The company’s Semiconductor Test Group is well-positioned for continued growth, supported by AI-driven demand, diversification across end markets and ongoing innovation through acquisition. In the fourth quarter of 2025, Semiconductor Test revenues were $883 million, which accounted for approximately 81.5% of total sales. This reflects 45% year-over-year growth and a 46% sequential increase compared with the third quarter of 2025.



Teradyne recently acquired TestInsight to improve its abilities in semiconductor test development and validation, particularly for complex AI devices. Combining TestInsight’s tools with Teradyne’s automated test equipment (ATE) platforms will simplify design-to-test workflows, cut down debug cycles and speed up time-to-market. This move also strengthens Teradyne’s commitment to an open ecosystem. TestInsight will keep supporting various ATE platforms and maintaining existing partner relationships.



Teradyne anticipates robust growth in the automated test equipment total addressable market, which is expected to expand from $9 billion in 2025 to $12 billion to $14 billion in the mid-term. This growth is largely attributed to the increasing complexity of AI-driven applications, the transition to edge AI and the proliferation of AI data centers.

Teradyne Suffers From Stiff Competition

Teradyne is facing stiff competition from companies such as Advantest Corporation ATEYY and Cohu COHU. Both Advantest and Cohu are expanding their footprint in the semiconductor test market.



Advantest recently announced that it will join Applied Materials’ Equipment and Process Innovation and Commercialization platform in Sunnyvale, becoming the first ATE partner to bridge front-end chip manufacturing with back-end testing. This collaboration integrates Advantest’s Innovation Center with Applied’s ecosystem to accelerate advanced packaging and next-generation semiconductor solutions, improving performance, efficiency, yield and time-to-market for high-performance computing chips.



Cohu recently secured $30 million in follow-on orders for its Eclipse platform with advanced thermal control, strengthening its position in the high-performance computing semiconductor testing market. One customer adopted Cohu’s PAICe Prescriptive analytics software to enhance production efficiency, signaling growing demand for intelligent, scalable test solutions.

TER’s Share Price Performance, Valuation, and Estimates

Teradyne shares have surged 93.8% in the year-to-date period, outperforming the Zacks Computer & Technology sector’s increase of 6% and the Zacks Electronics - Miscellaneous Products increase of 43.2%.

TER Stock's Performance



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

TER stock is trading at a premium with a forward 12-month Price/Sales of 13.32X compared with the Electronics - Miscellaneous Products industry’s 10.47X. TER has a Value Score of F.

TER's Valuation



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fiscal 2026 earnings is pegged at $6.07 per share, unchanged over the past 30 days. This suggests 53.28% year-over-year growth.

Teradyne, Inc. Price and Consensus

Teradyne, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Teradyne, Inc. Quote

Teradyne currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.