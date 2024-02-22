News & Insights

US Markets

Tequila giant Becle's profit jumps despite slowing demand

February 22, 2024 — 07:22 pm EST

Written by Sarah Morland for Reuters ->

Adds context on slowing demand, company statement from filing

MEXICO CITY, Feb 22 (Reuters) - Mexican distiller Becle CUERVO.MX, the world's largest tequila producer, on Thursday posted a 41% rise in its net profit for the last three months of 2023 compared to a year earlier, even as sales slipped in key markets.

The Mexico City-based firm, which sells Jose Cuervo family tequilas as well as mezcal, whiskey and other liquors, posted a net profit of 1.96 billion pesos ($115 million) for the fourth quarter, even as revenues fell 5% to 13.16 billion pesos.

This landed above estimates from analysts polled by LSEG, who had forecast a quarterly profit of 1.28 billion pesos from revenues of 13.05 billion.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) edged down 2% to 2.44 billion pesos, just above a forecast of 2.22 billion pesos.

"Slowing consumer demand for spirits in several markets indicates trends are normalizing after two years of exponential growth," Becle's management said in a filing to Mexico's main stock exchange.

"We anticipate cost benefits for this year," it added, "stemming from reduced supply chain pressures and lower input costs, resulting in an opportunity for margins expansion."

Becle's stock is down nearly a quarter compared to this time last year, largely due to a 19% nosedive after its third-quarter earnings, when it suffered from a stronger Mexican peso battering foreign earnings as well as slower U.S. volumes.

Earlier this month spirits giant Diageo DGE.L, which sells Don Julio brand tequila, replaced its Mexico chief after a buildup of unsold inventories in Latin America's No. 2 economy forced a profit warning that sent shares tumbling.

(Reporting by Sarah Morland; Editing by Brendan O'Boyle)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.