Tepid real estate markets dent Swiss Life's annual fee result

Recasts to focus on fee result, adds CEO comment and details on real estate markets

March 14 (Reuters) - Swiss Life SLHN.S said on Thursday that lacklustre real estate markets in France and Germany caused the insurer and asset manager to post a lower fee result in 2023.

Swiss Life, which co-owns the Deutsche Boerse DB1Gn.DE office building near Frankfurt, said it expects to achieve a fee result next year at the lower-end of its target range of 850 million to 900 million francs.

($1 = 0.8797 Swiss francs)

(Reporting by Louis van Boxel-Woolf and Andrey Sychev; Editing by Jacqueline Wong and Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

((Louis.vanBoxel-Woolf@thomsonreuters.com; Andrey.Sychev@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.