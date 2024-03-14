News & Insights

Tepid real estate markets dent Swiss Life's annual fee result

March 14, 2024 — 02:46 am EDT

Written by Louis van Boxel-Woolf and Andrey Sychev for Reuters ->

March 14 (Reuters) - Swiss Life SLHN.S said on Thursday that lacklustre real estate markets in France and Germany caused the insurer and asset manager to post a lower fee result in 2023.

Swiss Life, which co-owns the Deutsche Boerse DB1Gn.DE office building near Frankfurt, said it expects to achieve a fee result next year at the lower-end of its target range of 850 million to 900 million francs.

