News & Insights

US Markets
DPZ

Tepid pizza demand drags Domino's India franchisee to surprise Q3 profit fall

Credit: REUTERS/ADNAN ABIDI

January 31, 2024 — 05:00 am EST

Written by Nandan Mandayam for Reuters ->

Adds details throughout

BENGALURU, Jan 31 (Reuters) - Domino's Pizza's Indian franchisee Jubilant Foodworks JUBI.NS reported a surprise fall in third-quarter profit, hurt by muted demand and growing competition from smaller pizza chains.

The tepid demand for pizzas has hurt larger players like Domino's and Pizza Hut, compared with their fast-expanding smaller competitors, while higher vegetable prices have dragged margins.

Jubilant's earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) margin fell to 20.9% from 22% a year earlier due to a rise in vegetable prices.

The sale of pizzas hardly saw an uptick during the men's Cricket World Cup with most of India's matches falling on weekends when demand is already at its peak, according to analysts.

The festive season also did little to boost demand as Indians stuck to smaller brands in a high-inflation environment.

The company's revenue grew just 3.5%, stretching slowing growth to a seventh straight quarter.

Like-for-like growth at Domino's remained negative for a fourth straight quarter at -2.9%.

Jubilant's consolidated net profit fell to 657.1 million rupees ($7.9 million) – falling for fifth-straight quarter – and missed analysts' average estimates of 902.6 million rupees, per LSEG data.

Shares of the company, which were up 2.8% before the results, trimmed their gains to 0.9%, before trading up 1.8%.

($1 = 83.0350 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Nandan Mandayam in Bengaluru; Editing by Sohini Goswami)

((Nandan.Mandayam@thomsonreuters.com; Mobile: +91 9591011727;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

DPZ

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.