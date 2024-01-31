Tepid pizza demand drags Domino's India franchisee to surprise Q3 profit fall

Adds details throughout

BENGALURU, Jan 31 (Reuters) - Domino's Pizza's Indian franchisee Jubilant Foodworks JUBI.NS reported a surprise fall in third-quarter profit, hurt by muted demand and growing competition from smaller pizza chains.

The tepid demand for pizzas has hurt larger players like Domino's and Pizza Hut, compared with their fast-expanding smaller competitors, while higher vegetable prices have dragged margins.

Jubilant's earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) margin fell to 20.9% from 22% a year earlier due to a rise in vegetable prices.

The sale of pizzas hardly saw an uptick during the men's Cricket World Cup with most of India's matches falling on weekends when demand is already at its peak, according to analysts.

The festive season also did little to boost demand as Indians stuck to smaller brands in a high-inflation environment.

The company's revenue grew just 3.5%, stretching slowing growth to a seventh straight quarter.

Like-for-like growth at Domino's remained negative for a fourth straight quarter at -2.9%.

Jubilant's consolidated net profit fell to 657.1 million rupees ($7.9 million) – falling for fifth-straight quarter – and missed analysts' average estimates of 902.6 million rupees, per LSEG data.

Shares of the company, which were up 2.8% before the results, trimmed their gains to 0.9%, before trading up 1.8%.

($1 = 83.0350 Indian rupees)

