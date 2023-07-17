News & Insights

Tepid China data, Richemont pull down European shares

July 17, 2023 — 03:16 am EDT

July 17 (Reuters) - European shares fell on Monday as China's lacklustre economic data knocked down commodity-linked stocks, while luxury group Richemont slumped on weaker-than-expected organic sales growth.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index .STOXX was down 0.5% by 0706 GMT. The benchmark index posted gains of nearly 3% in the previous week, driven by hopes that the U.S. Federal Reserve could wind up its interest rate hikes soon.

Data on Monday signalled China's economy grew at a frail pace in the second quarter on weaker demand, leading to a fall in commodity prices, which dragged miners .SXPP and energy firms .SXEP down 1.6% and 0.8%, respectively.

Shares of RichemontCFR.S dropped nearly 7% after the world's second-biggest luxury firm reported a 19% rise in its quarterly organic sales, but fell short of analysts' estimates.

Shares of other China-exposed luxury firms such as LVMH LVMH.PA, Hermes HRMS.PA and Kering PRTP.PA slumped between 2% and 2.7%.

(Reporting by Amruta Khandekar; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

