Tepco shares slump over safety breaches at Kashiwazaki Kariwa nuclear station

TOKYO, March 17 (Reuters) - Tokyo Electric Power 9501.T (Tepco) shares fell about 7% after Japan's atomic regulator found safety breaches at the company's Kashiwazaki Kariwa station and the industry minister said it was not likely to be able to restart the plant anytime soon.

Tepco shares had surged in recent months on hopes it would be able to restart Kashiwazaki Kariwa, the world's biggest nuclear station, after years of trying to convince regulators and local residents it had learnt the lessons of the Fukushima disaster ten years ago.

(Reporting by Aaron Sheldrick Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

((aaron.sheldrick@thomsonreuters.com; 81-80-2677-4134;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.