Tepco shares down more than 5% on reported interest in bid for Toshiba

TOKYO, July 6 (Reuters) - Shares of Tokyo Electric Power Co (Tepco) 9501.T fell more than 5% briefly on Wednesday after a report that the Japanese utility firm is considering joining a state-backed fund to buy Toshiba Corp 6502.T.

Bloomberg reported that Tepco is considering joining a partnership between state-backed Japan Investment Corp and Japan Industrial Partners to bid for Toshiba.

