Tepco shares down more than 5% on reported interest in bid for Toshiba

Contributor
Makiko Yamazaki Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ISSEI KATO

Shares of Tokyo Electric Power Co (Tepco) fell more than 5% briefly on Wednesday after a report that the Japanese utility firm is considering joining a state-backed fund to buy Toshiba Corp.

TOKYO, July 6 (Reuters) - Shares of Tokyo Electric Power Co (Tepco) 9501.T fell more than 5% briefly on Wednesday after a report that the Japanese utility firm is considering joining a state-backed fund to buy Toshiba Corp 6502.T.

Bloomberg reported that Tepco is considering joining a partnership between state-backed Japan Investment Corp and Japan Industrial Partners to bid for Toshiba.

(Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

((Makiko.Yamazaki@thomsonreuters.com; +81-3-4563-2805;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters