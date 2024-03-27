Tepco seeks regulatory approval to load nuclear fuel into Kashiwazaki-Kariwa plant

TOKYO, March 28 (Reuters) - Tokyo Electric Power Co (Tepco) 9501.T said on Thursday it had applied for regulatory approval to load nuclear fuel into reactor No. 7 at its Kashiwazaki-Kariwa power station from April 15 as it seeks to restart the world's biggest nuclear plant.

The Kashiwazaki-Kariwa plant has been offline since 2012 after an accident at another Tepco plant in Fukushima a year earlier led to the shutdown of all nuclear plants in Japan at the time.

Japan's nuclear power regulator in December lifted an operational ban on the Kashiwazaki-Kariwa plant. Tepco is counting on a restart of its only operable nuclear power station as the utility looks to slash its operating costs.

Tepco needs consent from Niigata prefecture, where the plant is located, to resume operations. The prefecture governor said last week more talks were needed over the possible restart, suggesting operations may not resume quickly.

Shares in Tepco rose 6% in early trading on the news, first reported by local media on Thursday, but later eased to trade up 4.1%. The Nikkei index .N225 was down 1.2%.

(Reporting by Kaori Kaneko and Katya Golubkova; Editing by Jamie Freed)

