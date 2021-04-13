Tepco punished for safety breaches, preventing restart of only operable nuclear plant

Contributors
Yuka Obayashi Reuters
Aaron Sheldrick Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ISSEI KATO

Tokyo Electric Power Co (Tepco), operator of the wrecked Fukushima atomic station, will be punished for safety breaches at its Kashiwazaki-Kariwa plant, the Nuclear Regulation Authority said on Wednesday.

TOKYO, April 14 (Reuters) - Tokyo Electric Power Co (Tepco) 9501.T, operator of the wrecked Fukushima atomic station, will be punished for safety breaches at its Kashiwazaki-Kariwa plant, the Nuclear Regulation Authority said on Wednesday.

The move prevents Tepco from restarting its only operable nuclear station, and is another blow to a company that has been trying to get the world's biggest power station restarted to cut operational costs.

(Reporting by Yuka Obayashi and Aaron Sheldrick Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)

((aaron.sheldrick@thomsonreuters.com; 81-80-2677-4134;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More