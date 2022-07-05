US Markets
KKR

Tepco considering joining Japan investment partners to bid for Toshiba -Bloomberg

Contributor
Chang-Ran Kim Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ISSEI KATO

Tokyo Electric Power Co (Tepco) is considering joining a partnership between state-backed Japan Investment Corp and Japan Industrial Partners to bid for Toshiba Corp, Bloomberg News reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

TOKYO, July 5 (Reuters) - Tokyo Electric Power Co (Tepco) 9501.T is considering joining a partnership between state-backed Japan Investment Corp and Japan Industrial Partners to bid for Toshiba Corp 6502.T, Bloomberg News reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

Tepco, Japan's top utility, is eyeing the Japanese conglomerate's nuclear business, the report said on Tuesday.

Toshiba said last month it had received eight initial buyout proposals and two proposals for capital alliances that would see it remain listed.

Domestic funds, including JIC, and a number of strategic players are looking to see how they can participate in a deal, sources have previously told Reuters.

The participation of local funds is seen as critical as some of Toshiba's key businesses - including defence equipment and nuclear power - are seen as strategically important to the Japanese government.

Toshiba and Tepco could not immediately be reached outside office hours.

KKR & Co Inc KKR.N, Baring Private Equity Asia, Blackstone Inc BX.N, Bain Capital, Brookfield Asset Management BAMa.TO, MBK Partners, Apollo Global Management and CVC Capital Partners have submitted initial bids, sources have said.

Some of them may form consortia for a bid, they have said.

(Reporting by Chang-Ran Kim; editing by David Evans)

((ran.kim@thomsonreuters.com; +81-3-4520-1228;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

KKR BX

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular