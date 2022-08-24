Tepco considering delay to removing Fukushima nuclear debris -Kyodo

Adds Tepco comment, paragraph 3

TOKYO, Aug 24 (Reuters) - Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings (Tepco) 9501.T is considering abandoning a plan to start removing nuclear debris from a reactor in its wrecked Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant by the end of the year, Kyodo reported on Wednesday.

The plan will be postponed for about a year due to a delay in the development of a robot arm that will be used to remove the debris, the report said citing unnamed sources.

"Nothing has been decided at this point in time," a Tepco spokesperson said in response to a request for comment from Reuters.

A huge tsunami hit the Tepco-operated Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant in 2011, causing three reactors to melt down and prompting over 160,000 people to evacuate. The damaged plant is currently being decommissioned.

