Tension With China, Losses for Airlines, Drag Stocks Lower

Stocks are dropping, setting up the major U.S. market indexes for a third consecutive session of losses, following a news-packed weekend.

President Donald Trump spoke, the secretary of state spoke, and Warren Buffett spoke, too. Not all the news delivered was what investors wanted to hear.

Dow Jones Industrial Average futures are down 1.1%. S&P 500 futures are off 0.9%. Nasdaq Composite futures have fallen 0.8%.

Overseas stocks are in the red too as some markets reopened after a three-day break. The Hang Seng dropped 4.2% in Hong Kong and India’s Sensex fell 5.6%. The German DAX fell 3.4% and the French CAC 40 dropped 4%.

The U.K.’s FTSE 100 Index, which was open on Friday, fell 0.2%.

President Donald Trump said during his Sunday evening town hall meeting that the administration is “very confident” a coronavirus vaccine will be ready by year-end. That’s the good news. He also renewed attacks on China, as did Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, who suggested on a Sunday morning ABC news program that Covid-19 was man made.

Trump had hinted last week that he could use tariffs to respond to China for its handling of the Covid-19 outbreak. “Stock markets are in the red this morning as trade tensions between the U.S. and China continue to weigh on sentiment,” said David Madden, market analyst at CMC Markets U.K.

A renewed trade war would slow the recovery of a global economy already battered by the pandemic. Data released on Monday showed the Italian manufacturing purchasing managers index fell to a record low of 31.1 in April, and Spain’s manufacturing PMI dropped to 30.8. Any readings below 50 indicate deteriorating conditions.

If that wasn’t enough, Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway (ticker: BRK.A) reported a $30 billion quarterly loss on Saturday. The loss was large, in part, because accounting rules mandate Berkshire recognize stock-market fluctuations in its income statement. The S&P was down about 20% year to date through quarter-end. The declines hit Berkshire’s huge stock portfolio significantly. Berkshire stock is down 1.2% in premarket trading.

Buffett, on Saturday, also said he sold his entire stake in U.S. airline stocks. Berkshire owned, roughly, between 8% and 10% of the for largest U.S. air carriers. The news has cratered the stocks Monday morning. United Airlines (UAL) shares are down 11%. American Airlines (AAL) stock is off 11.1%. Southwest Airlines (LUV) has fallen 9.3%. Delta Air Lines is down 10.2%.

Amid the turmoil, investors are looking for safety again. Gold miner Newmont (NEM) shares are up 0.8%. Grocery giant Kroger (KR) shares have risen 0.5%.

And some health care stocks developing Covid-19 treatments are higher as well. Gilead Science (GILD) share are up 2.3% in premarket trading. Vaccine developer Moderna (MRNA) stock has risen 1.2%. Roche (ROG.Switzerland) shares are 1.4% as well after the FDA approved a Covid-19 antibody test.

It’s been an interesting start to May to say the least. April, of its part, was great. The S&P rose 12.6% in April. The Dow was up 11.1%. The Nasdaq jumped 15.5%. May, on the other hand, has started out shaky.

