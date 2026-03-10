Tensile Capital Management Bets on Centuri Holdings, Buys $23.6 Million Worth, According to Recent SEC Filing

Key Points

Tensile added 1,054,155 Centuri Holdings shares, an estimated $23.57 million trade based on quarterly average pricing

Quarter-end Centuri Holdings position value rose by $29.93 million, reflecting both share purchases and stock price appreciation

The transaction value represented a 3.05% change in Tensile’s 13F reportable assets under management

Post-trade, Tensile held 1,866,243 Centuri Holdings shares valued at $47.12 million

The stake now accounts for 6.1% of the fund’s U.S. equity AUM, placing it outside Tensile’s top five holdings

On February 17, 2026, Tensile Capital Management LP disclosed in a Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filing that it increased its stake in Centuri Holdings (NYSE:CTRI) by 1,054,155 shares, an estimated $23.57 million buy based on quarterly average pricing.

What Happened

Tensile Capital Management LP reported in a Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filing dated February 17, 2026, that it bought an additional 1,054,155 shares of Centuri Holdings during the fourth quarter. The estimated transaction value was $23.57 million, calculated using the average share price for the quarter. The total position value increased by $29.93 million, which includes both the purchase and stock price movement.

What Else to Know

Tensile's Centuri Holdings position rose to 6.1% of its reported U.S. equity assets after the buy.

Top holdings after the filing:

NYSE: LAD: $74.70 million (9.7% of AUM)

NYSE: DKS: $70.84 million (9.2% of AUM)

NASDAQ: VERX: $68.30 million (8.9% of AUM)

NYSE: CCK: $63.04 million (8.2% of AUM)

NYSE: VVV: $60.99 million (7.9% of AUM)

As of February 17, 2026, Centuri Holdings shares were priced at $31.29, up 57.7% over the past year and outperforming the S&P 500 by 39.17 percentage points.

Company Overview

Metric Value Price (as of market close February 17, 2026) $31.29 Market capitalization $3.12 billion Revenue (TTM) $2.84 billion Net income (TTM) $2.51 million

Company Snapshot

Provides utility infrastructure services, including maintenance, replacement, repair, and installation for gas and electric utilities across North America.

Generates revenue through long-term contracts and recurring service agreements focused on infrastructure modernization and expansion projects.

Serves regulated electric and gas utilities, as well as customers in renewable energy, data centers, and telecommunications sectors.

Centuri Holdings is a leading utility infrastructure services provider with a diversified portfolio spanning gas and electric utility segments. The company leverages its scale and technical expertise to deliver essential maintenance and modernization services for critical infrastructure networks. With a focus on regulated end markets and recurring revenue streams, Centuri is positioned to benefit from ongoing investment in energy transition and grid reliability across North America.

What This Transaction Means for Investors

Tensile Capital Management, a California-based investment firm, disclosed in a recent SEC filing that it acquired more than one million shares of Centuri Holdings stock, a utility stock. Here are some key takeaways for investors.

First off, Centuri might be an under-the-radar stock, but its recent performance has been outstanding. Over the last 18 months, shares have advanced 83%, equating to a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 49.5%. Compare that to the benchmark S&P 500 index, which is up 27% over the same period, with a CAGR of 17.1%.

Second, Centuri is benefitting from the enormous investments being made on behalf of the artificial intelligence (AI) revolution. AI data centers require vast amounts of energy to function. So, as power needs grow, so too must the power grid and all its related infrastructure. Consequently, Centuri’s management has noted a significant backlog of work, pointing to durable growth for this energy infrastructure company.

Investors seeking an ancillary play on AI and data center growth may want to consider Centuri Holdings stock.

Jake Lerch has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

