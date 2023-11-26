Tenon Medical (TNON) Price Target Increased by 233.33% to 6.12

The average one-year price target for Tenon Medical (NASDAQ:TNON) has been revised to 6.12 / share. This is an increase of 233.33% from the prior estimate of 1.84 dated October 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 6.06 to a high of 6.30 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 204.48% from the latest reported closing price of 2.01 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 35 funds or institutions reporting positions in Tenon Medical. This is a decrease of 34 owner(s) or 49.28% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TNON is 0.00%, an increase of 18.42%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.92% to 5,147K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

TMD Wealth Management holds 3,581K shares representing 144.93% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Spectrum Asset Management, Inc. (NB holds 1,083K shares representing 43.81% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 214K shares, representing an increase of 80.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TNON by 189.00% over the last quarter.

Commerce Bank holds 176K shares representing 7.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 101K shares, representing an increase of 42.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TNON by 56.54% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 116K shares representing 4.69% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 35K shares, representing an increase of 69.79%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TNON by 89.45% over the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 46K shares representing 1.85% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 44K shares, representing an increase of 4.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TNON by 39.58% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.