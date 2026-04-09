Tenon Medical (TNON) Price Target Increased by 10.00% to 2.80

The average one-year price target for Tenon Medical (NasdaqCM:TNON) has been revised to $2.80 / share. This is an increase of 10.00% from the prior estimate of $2.55 dated March 25, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $2.52 to a high of $3.15 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 278.54% from the latest reported closing price of $0.74 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 18 funds or institutions reporting positions in Tenon Medical. This is an decrease of 1 owner(s) or 5.26% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TNON is 0.00%, an increase of 43.32%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 51.61% to 432K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DRW Securities holds 103K shares representing 0.91% ownership of the company.

Geode Capital Management holds 67K shares representing 0.59% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 50K shares , representing an increase of 25.72%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TNON by 44.03% over the last quarter.

SBI Securities Co. holds 40K shares representing 0.35% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Citadel Advisors holds 22K shares representing 0.20% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 19K shares , representing an increase of 14.88%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TNON by 17.10% over the last quarter.

Northern Trust holds 21K shares representing 0.19% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

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