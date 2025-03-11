News & Insights

Tenon Medical Receives European Patent Approval For Catamaran SI Joint Fixation Device

(RTTNews) - Tenon Medical, Inc. (TNON), on Tuesday has announced the receipt of a Notice of Allowance from the European Patent Office for two additional patents related to its Catamaran SI Joint Fixation Device.

This approval highlights the company's continued innovation and progress in treating Sacroiliac Joint or SIJ disorders.

The new patents are for the Catamaran SI joint prostheses, a novel device designed to offer a less invasive approach to SI joint fusion.

Since launching the Catamaran SI Joint Fusion System in October 2022, Tenon has focused on expanding its market presence through primary SI joint procedures and revision procedures for failed implants. The latest patent approval further strengthens Tenon's patent position in the European market and underscores the company's commitment to advancing medical technology for SI joint treatment.

"We are pleased to receive recognition from the European Community for our innovative Catamaran SI Joint Fixation Device," said Richard Ginn, Co-Founder and Chief Technology Officer of Tenon Medical. "This approval reinforces our global patent position and supports our ongoing efforts to drive innovation in the medical device field."

The company is slated to release financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2024 ended December 31, 2024, after market close on Thursday, March 20, 2025.

A major part of the revenue is derived from sales of the Catamaran System.

TNON closed Monday's (Mar. 10, 2025) trading at $1.25, down 3.10 percent. In after hours, the stock was up by 50.40 percent at $1.88 on the Nasdaq.

