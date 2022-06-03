Tennis-Zverev retires injured from French Open semi-final against Nadal

PARIS, June 3 (Reuters) - German third seed Alexander Zverev retired injured from his French Open semi-final against 13-time champion Rafael Nadal after rolling his right ankle badly on Friday.

Zverev twisted his ankle as he tried to retrieve a shot in the 12th game of the second set and screamed in pain before being taken off the court Philippe Chatrier in a wheelchair.

After several minutes off court, he returned to the Philippe Chatrier arena on crutches to concede the match. He was trailing Nadal 7-6(8) 6-6 when the match ended abruptly.

