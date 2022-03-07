US Markets

Tennis-Zverev handed suspended eight-week ban by ATP for Acapulco outburst

Contributor
Shrivathsa Sridhar Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/SERGIO MORAES

Men's tennis governing body has handed world number three Alexander Zverev a suspended eight-week ban for smashing his racket against the umpire's chair at last month's ATP 500 event in Acapulco, for which he was expelled from the tournmament.

Zverev was fined $20,000 for verbal abuse, $20,000 for unsportsmanlike conduct and forfeited more than $31,000 in prize money and all rankings points earned from singles and doubles action at the Abierto Mexicano tournament.

Following a review, the ATP found that the 24-year-old German had committed "aggravated behaviour" under the Player Major Offense section of its rules and issued an additional fine of $25,000 and eight-week suspension from any ATP-sanctioned event.

But the ATP said the fine and suspension was withheld on the condition that, over a probation period ending on Feb. 22, 2023, a year after the incident, Zverev has not incurred any more fines for unsportsmanlike conduct, verbal or physical abuse.

(Reporting by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru; Editing by Robert Birsel)

((Shrivathsa.Sridhar@thomsonreuters.com;))

